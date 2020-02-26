Clifton Forge searches for a Hometown Hero

Clifton Forge is looking for a hero.

They premiered the Hometown Hero program last year with a tribute to basketball great, author, and motivational speaker Trudi Lacey, and now they're hoping to make it an annual event.

So the call has gone out on Facebook from the town hall to find a Hometown Hero for 2020.

"I want everybody to feel that their voices are being heard," said Vice Mayor Pamela Marshall. "And I not only want them to support it but I want them to become a part of it. And because the people are coming out of the town or have come to the town, I think it should be a town effort."

There are no limitations, aside from being a part of or from Clifton Forge.

