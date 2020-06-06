Close to a thousand people gathered in Miller Park for peaceful protest

Miller Park was saturated Saturday with people of all ages, races and ethnicities, all communicating the same message.

"You know George Floyd was the tipping point. This new generation, they're demanding it," said organizer Brian Richey.

It's being written on signs, yelled from platforms and is the prominent message of thousands of pictures.

"We stand in solidarity for change. Change starts with us, change starts with you, change starts with me, and change starts today," said one of the speakers.

Parents brought their kids, who blew bubbles and held signs too.

"It's important to us that they know it, from a young age, so they don't have to undo those lessons as they're older," said attendee Kathryn Giese.

"And I think it's important to show people that there's a place to have a conversation and not everyone is going to be against what you are saying," said Rox Cruz, with The Listening. Cruz' group provided a safe space for people to just come and chat.

There were unified chants, as well as a unified period of silence for eight minutes and forty-six seconds.

Hurt people hugged, sweat, cried, together.

"If you have any violence, or any malice, or even want to pick up a rock, stay at home, that's not what we do," said Richey.

An afternoon of peace, with a goal of a peaceful tomorrow.

"It's just a wonderful feeling, this is a beautiful scene you know, seeing people coming together, supporting this cause," said Allen.

