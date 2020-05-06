Closing the Gap: how Roanoke Co. schools are overcoming budgetary and achievement concerns

The Ccoronavirus pandemic is presenting a challenge for Roanoke County Public School administrators: closing the gap -- a gap in both the school division’s budget and in achievement levels between students.

WDBJ7 photo

“This has been really challenging times for school divisions across Virginia,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely.

Before the pandemic began, the school system was set to receive an additional $2 million from the county in its next fiscal year budget.

County officials are now anticipating a $5.5 million revenue hit through the end of June.

“It’s a loss in revenues from sales taxes, from other revenue generators, but largely the meals tax, the sales tax, people staying at home," said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Phil North.

That means the school division will no longer get its additional $2 million, plus it will have to scale back its expenses by $2.4 million, totaling a net loss of $4.4 million.

Add a loss in state funding, as well, and one major line item cut from the budget will be raises for teachers, according to Nicely.

“The biggest hit for us is taking care of our people, taking care of our employees.”

While students are completing the school year from home, some students are adapting better than others.

That transition can lead to a widening achievement gap between students of different calibers.

“Certainly there’s a concern with us being closed for nine weeks here at the end that those gaps could widen, probably would widen, in the absence of daily instruction," said Nicely.

Teachers are preparing pre-course assessments for the fall to better understand what students failed to learn this spring and what they will need to get caught up on in the fall.

“What they’ll do is spend the first part of the next course actually teaching that and going through that and then making adjustments in the curriculum that they’re teaching as part of that course accordingly," said Nicely.

Roanoke County Public Schools also plans to offer online summer school courses for students.

The school division also hopes to be able to hold traditional remediation classes for elementary and middle school students in July if it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.