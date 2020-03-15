Clouds continue Monday with more rain chances this week

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT

We remain cloudy overnight with temperatures mostly steady falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Some patchy fog and mist is possible.

MONDAY

Similar conditions continue Monday with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. A few showers move in late in the evening into the night. Highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK

Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday with highs returning to the 60s. Some breaks in the clouds are possible at times, but generally expect plenty of clouds through Friday. A series of systems will pass around us allowing for chances of rain most days. Our best chances of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday and again on Friday with a front expected to pass through our area.

Temperatures will steadily warm throughout the week with highs returning to the 70s by Thursday and possibly some 80s on the board Friday thanks to a strong southwest wind ahead of the front!

