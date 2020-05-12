C&O Railway Heritage Center gets new train car

There's a new item getting ready for display at the C-and-O Railway Heritage Center in Clifton Forge

A restored C&O locomotive brought in a unique train car for display.

The Erie 400 is a custom-built car made in the 1920s for J. P. Morgan Junior to serve as a mobile office.

The car was contributed to the museum by the Hankins family of West Virginia, who had owned it since 19-71.

"It's a business car that was used by C&O Railway executives," said Mark Totten, President of the C&O Historical Society. "It was not a regular passenger car that a passenger would buy a ticket to and ride on. This was an office car, something that you would contrast against the private corporate jets of today."

It requires some restoration work to be done before it's ready for display.

The museum itself is closed right now under the coronavirus orders.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.