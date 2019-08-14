Advertisement

Coca-Cola unveils two new holiday flavors

By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 14, 2019 at 8:37 AM EDT
Coke hopes that cinnamon flavored cola will be as successful in the U.S. this year as it was in the U.K. last year.

The soft drink company plans to launch its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on Sept. 30.

Consumers in the U.K. already had the chance to taste the drink and have already given it the thumbs up, so that's a positive!

There is no word on whether the Coke Zero Sugar rendition of the cinnamon-flavored beverage.

Coke also plans to launch a winter spiced cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.

