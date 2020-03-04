Colder weather heads our way by the end of the week

WEDNESDAY

We remain between weather systems today with dry conditions, albeit breezy at times. It's a warm, southerly wind with highs in the low to mid 60s for most areas. This will be the last of the warmth for a few days.

THURSDAY

A developing system should remain south of the area Thursday. We may see increased clouds, but overall dry weather is expected. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 50s. Our next cold front blows into the region late Thursday which will drop temperatures again as we end the work week.

COLDER AIR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sunshine returns Friday and will continue into the weekend. Highs will only reach into the 40s Friday with windy conditions and Saturday we'll get a little warmer as highs climb into the 50s. Sunday the temperatures will continue to climb with highs climbing back into the 60s.

TIME CHANGES THIS WEEKEND

Remember to set the clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time and don't forget to check the batteries in your smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.