Colder weather moves in with more mountain snow

THURSDAY

A developing system should remain south of the area Thursday. We may see increased clouds, but overall dry weather is expected. The exception would be toward the Southside where you may see a stray shower or two. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 50s. Our next cold front blows into the region late Thursday which will drop temperatures again as we end the work week.

COLDER AIR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Colder air will filter in with blustery northwest winds on Friday. These winds will lead to snow showers in the mountains and higher elevations to the west. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Pocahontas county in WV. This area could see several inches of accumulating snow by late Friday. Some light snow showers may even make it into the foothills. Highs will only reach into the 40s Friday with windy conditions and Saturday we'll get a little warmer as highs climb into the 50s. Sunday the temperatures will continue to climb with highs climbing back into the 60s.

TIME CHANGES THIS WEEKEND

Remember to set the clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time and don't forget to check the batteries in your smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors.

