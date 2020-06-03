Colleges and universities prepare for return to campus

COVID concerns are changing the landscape for colleges across the country, and here in central and western Virginia.

"There's no doubt that Radford University is going to look different this coming fall," said Radford University spokesperson Justin Ward. "We're starting earlier. We're ending earlier, we're practicing social distancing."

Ward said work is now under way to protect the health and safety of students and faculty.

"So, a room for example that would have 100 seats, will now have about 42 seats," Ward told WDBJ7 Wednesday afternoon. "And in some cases we're even reassigning locations of classes in order to accommodate all the registered students."

Radford plans to complete the fall semester before Thanksgiving break, to limit exposure if we see a surge in coronavirus in late fall.

Virginia Tech is considering something similar. The school is promising more details on Monday.

The student experience, President Tim Sands told the Board of Visitors this week, will likely include a mix of in-person and online learning.

"We estimate that roughly 30 percent of the typical student's experience will be in person at the beginning of the semester, with the ability to increase that percentage should health safety considerations allow," Sands said.

Liberty University has already announced its plan to open with in-person instruction this fall, while taking steps to enhance health and safety.

Institutions in our area say their plans are evolving, and are subject to state restrictions, but most say they are working to make sure the college experience will include campus life and learning this fall.