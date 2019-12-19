Colonial Downs, Rosie's raises minimum wage at all Virginia locations

Rosie's locations across Virginia gave their employees an early Christmas gift: a raise in minimum wage.

WDBJ7 photo

The company announced the pay raise in a press release. The minimum wage was raised to $15 an hour for non-tip positions. As for tip positions, minimum wage was raised to $9 an hour, plus tips.

General Manger Ernie Dellavrson of Rosies in Vinton says he loved delivering the news to his employees.

"The timing of this was perfect and we're coming up on the holiday and Christmas season, so when I had the opportunity to deliver these letters to my employees, a couple of them started crying right there. They say this is a substantial change for us," said Dellavrson.

