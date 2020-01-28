Colonial Downs says local presence to spur millions in economic impact

Colonial Downs says the Vinton location of Rosie's Gaming Emporium will generate hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of economic impact in 2020.

The Vinton location opened in May, with satellite wagering, and 150 historical horse racing devices that operate like slot machines.

A new study commissioned by Colonial Downs and conducted by a professor at George Mason University says ongoing operations in Vinton will generate 60 million dollars of economic activity, and create more than 500 permanent jobs.

The town of Vinton receives about $50,000 a month in direct revenues from the gaming center. Assistant Town Manager Pete Peters says the study reflects the wider economic impact in the Roanoke Valley.

The report estimates that 85% of the patrons at the Vinton location are from outside the immediate area.

"I think this report does kind of highlight that there is a considerable number of patrons to that facility coming in from greater distances, and likely spending the night, and again leaving more revenue behind."