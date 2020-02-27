Colonial Elementary School gets a vending machine full of books for kids

Colonial Elementary School in Blue Ridge has created a unique incentive for kids. It's a book vending machine!

Kids who behave in class and do good deeds can win tokens to get and keep a book out of the machine. Several students have already won tokens for books. Khymberly Spikes, a teacher at the school, had her husband help install the new machine last week for the kids.

"When they actually saw it was books, they were just super excited. My class personally has just been working really hard and they really already have eyes on some books they want, so it's just another incentive for good behavior and being kind and all those great things that kids can be," Spikes said.

Teachers worked together to find books for the machine and some books were donated through a grant.