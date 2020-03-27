Colonial Elementary School holds "Teacher Parade"

Even though schools in Virginia are closed for the academic year, teachers across our hometowns are still finding ways to bring smiles to their students' faces.

Educators from Colonial Elementary in Blue Ridge held a "We Miss You" parade Thursday. They decorated their cars, and drove through neighborhoods their students live in. Some teachers said this was their way of saying "goodbye," especially the 5th grade teachers.

"These are our babies and they're going off to middle school, so it's just that much more meaningful for us 5th grade teachers," said Jen Corey, a 5th grade teacher at the school.

They encourage other schools to find ways to show their students they miss them.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

