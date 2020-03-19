Colonial Elementary School students write letters to the elderly in our hometowns

An elementary school in one of our hometowns is doing its part to spread joy.

Colonial Elementary School put a drop box in front of its doors Wednesday evening for students to drop off letters they have written to the older people in the community. Principal Tammy Riggs says when she was approached with the idea she said there was no other answer than "Absolutely!"

"It was really a win/win because we want to keep their skills sharp while they're not in school, and writing is one of those things we want them doing, so instead of writing a generic prompt, you're writing to someone who it's going to make their day," said Riggs.

Parents can drop off the letters their children write at any time and all they have to do is address them to "A Senior Friend".

