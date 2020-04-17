Comic-Con canceled over coronavirus

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled due to coronavirus-related restrictions around large gatherings.

Organizers say they are planning a return for July 2021. The annual confab was scheduled to take place from July 23 through July 26 in and around the San Diego Convention Center.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he was not optimistic about a return of “mass gatherings” for things such as sports events, concerts and fairs in 2020. Comic-Con attracts over 135,000 people — often elaborately costumed — to the Gaslamp District every year for the comic book convention which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.