Commonwealth's attorney rules trooper's shooting of chase suspect was justifiable

The shooting of a chase suspect by a state trooper in April was justified, according to a ruling by Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney W. Wesley Nance.

Early the morning of April 22, 2020, according to police reports, a Bedford Police officer tried to pull over Daniel Newman for a traffic violation. Newman didn't stop, leading to a high-speed chase that continued into Bedford County. That's where sheriff's deputies and state police got involved, and Newman tried to ram two state police patrol cars. He then lost control, running off the road with his car coming to a stop.

Police reports indicate Newman got out of the car and pointed what looked like a gun at Virginia State Police Trooper D.M. Walls, who fired multiple shots at Newman.

Officers then found his gun, a pellet gun with flashlight attached to it, amking it look like a tactical weapon, according to Nance. Police then started first aid on Newman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nance isn't releasing the status of the suspect, citing medical confidentialty rules, but he says no charges have so far been filed. If they are filed, he says, "it would only be once he is no longer hospitalized, in any long term rehabilitation, or similar medical facility."

See the attached PDFs for more information about the timeline and Nance's investigation.

