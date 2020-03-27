Community Foundation starts COVID-19 fund

In Rockbridge County, the Community Foundation for Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany counties is setting up a special fund reacting to the COVID-19 crisis.

The new fund will provide resources to charitable organizations supporting the residents of the cities Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County impacted by COVID-19.

They're collecting contributions now from individuals and businesses.

"This is impacting our community," said CFRBA Executive Director Lori Turner. "This is impacting our businesses and individuals, impacting our not for profits, and we need to do what we can to help. We're the community foundation and that's what we do. We need to pull together and we need to use all of our resources to help everybody else."

A committee of representatives from several local organizations will guide the distributions from the fund.

