Community Inn Restaurant looks back on the last year after devastating fire

Mont Morrow watched his business go up in smoke one year ago, but now Community Inn is back open and dealing with a new crisis.

"I knew we'd get back open and get to running good; we just definitely didn't expect something else to happen and slow it down," said Morrow.

Last April, Morrow got a call he was never expecting to get, that his business was up in flames.

"We sat out here for hours and hours before we could even go in and look at the damage."

Once they could look at the damage they realized there was more beneath the surface.

"We found out after the fact that we were going to have to update everything, the electrical, plumbing, and bring everything up to current code," said Morrow.

It was a long eight months of being closed, but they were finally able to open up the week before Christmas. First responders from that day said they were happy they were able to get back up and running.

David Guyunn was the responding Fire Marshal that day and said ninety percent of businesses never recover after such a disaster.

"Whenever our businesses in the area have fires we're always concerned about their ability to recover," said Guyunn.

Morrow didn't realize several months later the restaurant was going to be hit with another crisis called COVID-19. They haven't had to let employees go yet, but they have limited their hours.

"We're doing pretty good on our to-go orders right now so hopefully it'll stay that way until we can get back open," said Morrow.

They have applied for the Paycheck Protection program and are awaiting results.

