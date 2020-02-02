Community Inn celebrates the Super Bowl, shortly after re-opening

Folks are gathering at Grandin's Community Inn for the Super Bowl. The restaurant is excited to be back open in time for the the big game, after a fire forced them to close for months. It re-opened in December.

Sunday, they have drink specials and give-aways and are hosting a dip contest. The person with the best dip will get a gift card.

"It's nice to be back open and see all the people coming in, we've been real busy here, so it's great to see everybody you haven't seen in a long time," Mont Morrow, Co-Owner of Community Inn Restaurant, said.

Morrow says the restaurant usually has a good turnout for the Super Bowl, because of its family-like environment.