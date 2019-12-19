Community Inn reopens after fire causes extensive damage

Community Inn is officially open for business after being closed for months.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying, "We cannot thank everyone enough for all of their support through this long process."

A fire shut down the restaurant in April 2019.

In a previous WDBJ7 report, Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation, Ian Fortier, compared losing the Community Inn to missing a limb in the Grandin neighborhood.

