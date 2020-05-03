Community School feels loss of this year's Strawberry Festival

In Roanoke, this weekend would've been the Community School's 40th annual Strawberry festival but COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel.

The festival was founded by a group of Community School parents as a fundraiser to help with tuition and school operating costs. This festival usually raises thousands of dollars for the private school, so this year the school says they're feeling the loss.

"Well the loss is two-fold, the first is obviously financial, that's huge for us as a school that relies on that fundraiser, and the second part is community. It's not an exaggeration to say we felt this within our school community, with our families, with our volunteers," Liz Johnson, Director of Marketing and Development for the Community School, said.

The school encouraged folks to do a socially-distant Strawberry Festival this weekend, where families made their own strawberry shortcakes.