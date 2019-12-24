Lynchburg leaders hold town hall meeting following murder trial verdict

At E.C. Glass High School Monday night, more than 100 Lynchburg residents showed up for a town hall-style meeting, moderated by the city's commonwealth attorney, Bethany Harrison, and the city's police Chief, Ryan Zuidema.

WDBJ7 Photo

The point of the meeting was to discuss the recent trial that took place for 17-year-old Austin Rozdilski. Rozdilski was charged with four felonies, including the murder of 18-year-old Drey'on Browley in May.

A jury acquitted him on all charges except unlawful wounding. The minimum sentence for unlawful wounding is one year in jail.

After a brief explanation of the purpose of the meeting, Harrison and Zuidema opened the floor for questions. While there were more statements than questions, there was no shortage of emotion.

"No, we're not here to retry the case, but we are here for all the single black mothers that have sons, that can't even walk out the door without their mothers saying 'Put your hands up, if you see the law,'" said one of the first speakers.

Browley's family sat on the front row and became emotional several times throughout the night.

After the trial ended, Harrison made several statements expressing her disappointment with the decision. She reiterated that disappointment on stage.

"If we could go back in time and undo all this and have your loved ones be whole, have your loved ones be with you, we would do that," said Harrison.

Folks in attendance expressed their disappointment that the jury was made up of all white members.

"You just gave the appearance that in Lynchburg, Virginia, a Caucasian can shoot and kill an African American and get away with it," said one man.

According to Virginia code, the racial makeup of jury members is not cause for a mistrial.

Race, and the feeling of unfair treatment because of race, was still the biggest theme expressed through the night.

"As white people, we don't get it," said a white male speaker.

"Have you ever fit the description of a suspect? Me fit the description of a suspect? My mother might lose a son that day," said another man.

Other questions in reference to the case at hand included why the commonwealth did not pursue more misdemeanor charges.

Harrison said the jury, when they deliberated, wouldn't know the difference between a misdemeanor and felony.

According to one of the organizers for One Community, One Voice in Lynchburg, there will be a follow-up meeting, also held in the auditorium of E.C. Glass, January 8.

