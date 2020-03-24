Community rallies for 3-year-old's canceled birthday party in Maine

Coronavirus couldn't crush a 3-year-old's birthday party in Maine.

Owen Cookson was looking forward to his celebration for months. But, understandably, parents of all of the invited kids cancelled amid concerns about the virus.

When the community of East Sangerville Grange found out what happened, they decided to give young Owen the birthday fanfare he deserved.

Owen's dad posted a Facebook video Sunday of a vehicle parade in front of their house.

The smile on Owen's face says it all.

Owen's dad believes it's the best present his son could have received and a true testament to how caring community is in times of crisis.

"Maybe we should all join birthday parades and remember that we are all a community and even with social distancing, we can support each other," wrote Benjamin Cookson on Facebook.