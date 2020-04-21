Community reacts to Botetourt County Public Schools Superintendent's resignation

Botetourt County Public Schools’ Superintendent is resigning after just a year on the job.

Community leaders were shocked when the news broke Monday in a press release from the School Board Chair.

Dr. Lisa Chen joined the district last July, quickly making a mark on the community.

“When she went into Office she went running,” Board of Supervisors Chair Billy Martin said.

She appeared to have an active role throughout the schools even engaging with students through social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

So when Martin learned she would be resigning June 30, he was surprised.

“It was definitely a shock, a disappointment, sadness, I don’t know what happened, nobody will say anything on what happened,” Martin said.

Chen would collaborate with local leaders to find ways to best serve the community, Martin said.

“As a matter of fact she met with each board member and the topic of it what can I do to make it better in your district and the school system,” he said.

In the school districts press release Chen is quoted as saying, “I appreciate the relationships I have developed here and I wish all of my great employees the best as they continue to serve the needs of children in Botetourt.”

The school board plans to start searching for a new superintendent immediately. It hopes to have a candidate in time to prepare for the upcoming school year.

