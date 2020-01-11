Community remembers beloved doctor

Dr. George Maxymiv was more than just an OBGYN at LewisGale Medical Center, he was a loving father and a trusted friend.

Hundreds of people that knew Dr. George Maxymiv or Dr. Max as they all called him came out to show their support to his family Saturday.

Many of them, like Heather Sheldon have been going to him since they were teenagers.

"He put so much into his work, he didn't rush, he wanted to know what was going on, not just with you as a patient but outside of that and get to know you on a personal level", said Sheldon.

He delivered all three of Sheldon's children. She says she can only hope her girls have a doctor as great as Dr. Max.

"We've heard from literally hundreds or thousands of people this week- it just reminds us how much he was loved back", said Maxymiv's daughter, Kristine Maxymiv Campbell.

The OBGYN started working for LewisGale in the 1980s and for nearly 4 decades he cared for a countless number of patients and delivered thousands of babies. His daughter says he was a brilliant doctor, but also loved finding the humor in life.

"He would tell us jokes at home and we would say please don't tell us those jokes in the operating room but he probably did", said Campbell.

As good of a jokester he was, everyone says he was an even better person.

"He just believed that our purpose in life was to make a difference in the lives of others- and he did that", said Campbell.

