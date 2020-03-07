Community remembers the life of woman who was shot by her husband in gretna this past week

"We knew there were problems, but we felt like they were being resolved, but when drugs are involved, you never know what to expect," said Donna Rose, a member of White Oak Worship Center, where Tricia went to church.

Tricia's life was taken earlier this week by her husband Dane Towler.

It happened in a parking lot in the middle of the afternoon. After shooting Tricia, Dane turned the gun on himself. Their fourteen-month-old son, Eben was in the car.

While Dane and Tricia weren't living together because of his ongoing drug addiction, they were still co-parenting. Tricia had even saved Dane's life twice before with Narcan.

Right now, the community is gathering around Eben and her nineteen-year-old son Josh. They ask that those looking to help send things for Eben, rather than flowers.

"The family has already set up a fund for Eben, we are behind them 100% anything we can do to help, no matter what the struggle, we are there for them," said Rose.

They remember all the times Tricia was there for them.

"Patricia's life was well-represented here today," Rose went on to say.

