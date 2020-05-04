Local church steps in to help feed students in Halifax County

After their busiest week yet, serving 7,000 meals to students, Halifax County Public Schools faced a crisis, after a cafeteria worker tested positive for COVID-19.

"That led do to contract tracing which led to a number of our food service workers not being available due to quarantine." said HCPS Superintendent, Mark Lineburg.

No workers meant their meal program would have to be suspended for at least one week, leaving the certainty of children being fed in question.

"Food insecurity is as big of a challenge for us as COVID is." said Lineburg.

When news of what was happening reached, Fork Baptist Church pastor, Ken Warfield, he knew losing the program would be critical.

"Some of them if they don't have this they don't eat." said Warfield.

That is something Warfield experienced first hand.

"That is how I grew up, if the school did not provide these meals when school closed, I wouldn't have eaten." said Warfield.

In a matter of 3 hours Fork Baptist Church donated over $6,000.

Then other churches and businesses stepped up to provide

enough supplies for 4,000 meals as 30 church members came together to pack meals for Monday.

"The people came and they came in the spirit of giving and as Christians that what we are supposed to do, and if the church has to step up and do these thing than we'll do it."

Meals will continue to be given out on Wednesday and Friday.

Health Department officials determined that cafeteria worker posed little to no risk of exposure to the community.

