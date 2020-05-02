Community thanks healthcare workers at Giles Community Hospital

Friday, folks from across Giles County gathered to say thanks to frontline healthcare workers.

They lined up the road to Carilion Giles Community Hospital waving signs of gratitude and honking their horns for employees.

Event organizers Amanda Moser and Officer Chad Journell of the Pearisburg Police Department said they wanted everyone to be involved because these jobs are so important in keeping everyone safe.

“We as a community are standing strong behind them while they’re out there protecting us,” Journell said.

Journell said the police department is so appreciative that these workers stay inside and stay suited up to protect the community.

Moser said she used to work in the field and understands how they must be feeling at this time.

“One person can’t do anything alone, but if you do it together, you can get a lot done,” Moser said.

On top of the parade, they were also able to feed workers earlier in the day.

