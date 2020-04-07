Community transmission of coronavirus announced in Mount Rogers Health District

The Mount Rogers Health District is now labeled a widespread community transmission. An area qualifies after two localities have documented community transmission.

The Mount Rodgers Health District is composed of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe Counties, and the cities of Bristol and Galax.

According to the statement provided by VDH Tuesday, “Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” says District Director Karen Shelton MD. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us –stay home!”

Visit the Virginia Department of Health's coronavirus resource area of their website for additional information and concerns.

