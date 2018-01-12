Company recalls ice cream bars sold at dozens of stores

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars made in 2017. The bars were made at the company’s plant in Dunkirk, New York and sold at dozens of stores including Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, and Aldi. Both products might be contaminated with Listeria. The illness typically only causes mild symptoms in healthy people, but it can be more serious for young children, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and pregnant women.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's website, the recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and a "best by" date of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show a "best by" date of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. There is full list of brands and stores that sold the treats

. If you have questions, you can call the company at 1-800-333-0805, extension 2270.

You can return the products to the store where you bought them for a full refund.