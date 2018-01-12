Advertisement

Company recalls ice cream bars sold at dozens of stores

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2018 at 12:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars made in 2017. The bars were made at the company’s plant in Dunkirk, New York and sold at dozens of stores including Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, and Aldi. Both products might be contaminated with Listeria. The illness typically only causes mild symptoms in healthy people, but it can be more serious for young children, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and pregnant women.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's website, the recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and a "best by" date of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show a "best by" date of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. There is full list of brands and stores that sold the treats

. If you have questions, you can call the company at 1-800-333-0805, extension 2270.

You can return the products to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

Man injured in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Danville judge issues fines, arrest orders for no-show jurors
VDOT named the Town of Christiansburg its Locality of the Year.
Christiansburg wins VDOT Locality of the Year award