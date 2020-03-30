Company shares uplifting messages around the Roanoke Valley

In a time of uncertainty and stress, a sign of positivity can make all the difference.

That’s why a local company is installing messages of hope across the Roanoke Valley.

Sign Gypsies is run by two Roanoke County school teachers, Lauren Burgess and Amanda Waldron.

They recently started putting up some of their signs for free to let people like senior citizens and hospital workers know they are not alone.

“We want them to know that they have people thinking about them and this is just a great way to share that we are thinking of them and hopefully this will all be over soon and we can all help each other get better from this,” Burgess said.

The sign they were putting up Monday was donated by a community member for an upcoming blood drive in Daleville, but the ladies have put up signs at senior homes, and hospitals to help spread smiles.

