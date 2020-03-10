Concord property owner says railroad crossing removal has left him landlocked

The acres Bill McCarthy owns in Concord are a peaceful hideaway.

Boulders of pavement are stacked next to a train line in Corcord, in a spot where Bill McCarthy says a private road has crossed the tracks for more than 100 years. WDBJ7 photo

"It's just been a relief to get off after five or six days of work and come down here," McCarthy said of his rustic farmland. "There's a nice creek running through the property that the kids always enjoyed playing in."

For 27 years McCarthy has visited his Campbell County land when he wanted to relax, but he says a recent decision by Norfolk Southern has turned his property into a source of stress.

The only road into his property, where he stores farm equipment and has a small cabin, is blocked.

"I was flabbergasted," McCarthy said. "You can't get an ATV or anything across the tracks there."

A paved railroad crossing that connected McCarthy's property to Tony Drive, a private road off Virginia Route 24, was recently removed.

"They've pulled up the pavement from the tracks and piled it where you can't get anything across," McCarthy explained.

Norfolk Southern confirms it's responsible for the change.

In a statement to WDBJ7 the company says it's reviewing private crossings throughout its rail network as part of a safety initiative. A spokesperson for the railroad said Norfolk Southern coordinated directly with a landowner whose property was connected to the crossing that was removed.

McCarthy said Norfolk Southern may have contacted his neighbor, but he was never informed.

"We had no warning whatsoever that it was going to come out," said McCarthy, adding he'll have to build a new road on a right-of-way he owns about two miles away, which could take months or years to finish.

"If we would have been given six months or a year's notice, it would have been really nice," McCarthy said. "I probably could have taken some equipment in there to start on another road. We can't do that now. It's totally landlocked."

McCarthy said it will cost him at least $60,000 to build a new road onto his property.

Below is the full statement WDBJ7 received from Norfolk Southern Media Relations Manager, Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw:

"Norfolk Southern is conducting a safety initiative that involves a comprehensive review of all private railroad crossings throughout our rail network. The purpose of this effort is to eliminate redundant private crossings for property owners who have other means of access to their property and to establish or update the usage agreements between Norfolk Southern and those property owners.

Norfolk Southern signed a release agreement with the land owner to close the private crossing in Campbell County, Virginia. Norfolk Southern coordinated directly with the property owner whose property was connected to the crossing that was removed. Mr. McCarthy still has direct road access to his property via Plum Branch Road."

The Plum Branch Road access mentioned in Bradshaw's statement is the right of way McCarthy said he owns. Currently, no road exists in that location. An embankment would need to be graded down in order for McCarthy to access his property from Plum Branch Road, using his existing right of way.

