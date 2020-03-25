Deal reached on massive stimulus package

Congressional leaders and the White House have reached a deal on a massive coronavirus stimulus relief package.

The sweeping $2 trillion dollar measure will aid workers, businesses and the healthcare system. All have been strained by the rapidly-growing coronavirus outbreak.

The deal was announced shortly after midnight. It comes after days of arguing and mounting pressure to finalize a deal in Congress.

The unprecedented package will give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.