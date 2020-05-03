Congressman calls on Gov. Northam to reopen churches

The U.S. Department of Justice's statement of interest siding with a church in the Commonwealth looking to reopen has prompted Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) of Virginia's 9th District to call upon Governor Northam for a change.

Pastor Kevin Wilson of Lighthouse Fellowship Church (Chincoteague) was charged for conducting worship events that defied the Executive Order from Northam to limit gatherings.

According to a statement from Griffith's office, “Governor Northam must drop the unfair treatment of churches and permit them to resume worship services under the guidelines that allow other functions deemed essential to stay open."

Griffith adds, "under the current rules, Virginia’s ABC stores, hardware, and craft shops, among others, are allowed to stay open with social distancing. When troubles befall us, such as those we face today, where I come from, God is more important than alcohol, hardware, or crafts."

