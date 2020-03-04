Construction underway on new Volkswagen facility in Roanoke Count

Construction is underway on First Team Auto’s brand-new Volkswagen sales and service facility in Roanoke County.

“They have been an iconic brand in Southwest Virginia for more than 30 years," said Roanoke Co. Economic Development Director Jill Loope.

First Team is building the new 15,000 sq. ft. facility next to its Subaru location on Peter’s Creek Road, and right down the road from its current Volkswagen used car facility.

“They’re very well established in that area of the county, people know them, know their brands,” said Loope.

This will be First Team’s 9th location in Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke County says this expansion will bring new jobs to the area and offer several economic benefits.

“Vehicle sales are a strong economic indicator of how the economy is doing in any given community, obviously this is an indicator that vehicles are actually strong in their sales right now and that they’re continuing to grow,” said Loope.

First Team hopes to have the new showroom and service center up and running by the fall.

