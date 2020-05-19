Construction worker rescued after falling under Roanoke house

A construction worker at a home in the 4200 block of Lake Dr. SW was rescued Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical episode and falling under the structure.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were called to the property for a medical call and found the victim that had fallen in an area with no exit or easily accessible point through the floor. The Technical Rescue Team was then asked to assist in extricating the trapped construction worker.

The victim was rescued through an exterior wall and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

