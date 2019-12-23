Cooks surprise UVA patients with holiday gingerbread house

Patients at the University of Virginia pediatric ward were treated to a little holiday surprise Monday morning.

Patients were treated to a gingerbread house (Source: WVIR)

Chef Erick Herndon and his team presented a gingerbread house to patients Monday, December 23.

Herndon said he knows what it’s like to be away from family during the holiday.

“I was in a foster home when I was a kid for a few years. And some of those Christmases were kind of really lonely, and I was missing my parents and stuff,” the chef recalled. “I always wanted to give back to children in some way or another, and that's what I did.”

Herndon said this was the first gingerbread house he had ever built.

Gingerbread cookies were also handed out, so everyone gets a chance to see the house, and get a sweet treat.

