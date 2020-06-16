Cool and soggy conditions continue for the rest of the week

OVERVIEW: A cutoff low pressure system will wobble over the Mid-Atlantic bringing daily rain chances this week. At the same time, the rain, clouds and easterly winds will keep temperatures well below average through late this week. On Monday, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Blacksburg either tied or set records for the coolest daytime high for the day. We could see similar records again Tuesday. By the time we head toward the weekend this weather set up will begin to break down. Flooding shouldn’t become a widespread issue, but it’s something we’ll have to watch, especially as water adds up through the week..

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy conditions continue as we see mainly continued shower chances on and off through the day. Highs in the 50s at higher elevations and 60s in the rest of the region..

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with periods showers and we bring back the chance for an isolated thunderstorms as a little more instability begins to move back into the region. Highs likely in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with a few more afternoon showers and storms. Our highs close back into the 70s.

FRIDAY

We should start to see a few more sunny breaks which will lead to another round of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now it looks like the heat and humidity will build back into the area with hazy sunshine. The heat and humidity will combined to trigger a few afternoon showers and storms. Our high temperature will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

RAINFALL THIS WEEK: As the low lingers to our south rainfall could shift to locations East of I-81. The Euro and GFS models are showing higher rainfall amounts from Monday through Wednesday in these locations. It looks like we could see between 1-3" of rain area wide with isolated higher amounts.

This is an ever changing and developing set up and it will evolve over the coming days.

