Cool and soggy conditions continue with isolated storms

Temperatures were nearly 20 degrees below average Tuesday as the clouds, fog and rain kept highs only in the 50s and 60s. More steady rain will continue this morning. Watch for ponding water while driving. Most of the streams are rising considerably, but most are below flood stage for now.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with periods of rainshowers and we bring back the chance for an isolated thunderstorms as a little more instability begins to move back into the region. Highs likely in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with a few more afternoon showers and storms. Our highs close back into the 70s.

FRIDAY

We should start to see a few more sunny breaks which will lead to another round of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now it looks like the heat and humidity will build back into the area with hazy sunshine. The heat and humidity will combined to trigger a few afternoon showers and storms. Our high temperature will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

RAINFALL THIS WEEK: As the low lingers to our south rainfall could shift to locations East of I-81. As the rain continues to fly we could see another 1-3" before we hit the weekend. This is an ever changing and developing set up and it will evolve over the coming days.

