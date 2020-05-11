Cooler again today with freeze warnings for tonight

**WIND ADVISORY UNTIL NOON**

**FREEZE WARNINGS MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 10AM TUESDAY**

MONDAY

A reinforcing shot of cold air will bring highs back into the 50s for many Monday with a few 60s possible east of the Blue Ridge. Winds will be gusty at times under increasing sunshine. Wind Advisories will be in place along the Blue Ridge where gusts may reach up to 45 mph.

TUESDAY(FREEZE WARNINGS TUESDAY MORNING)

Another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Our highs will climb into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day. A slight chance of a shower west of the Blue Ridge. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK

The pattern finally breaks allowing for a steady warm-up back into the 70s and 80s. Temperatures by the weekend will climb back into the mid 80s. We also bring back the chance for stray afternoon thunderstorms.

