Cooler today, but a major warm-up moves in to end the work week

WEDNESDAY

We start off partly cloudy, but those clouds quickly move back into the region. We remain mainly dry with a better chance of rain arriving by late in the evening. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Rain becomes likely by the evening and overnight.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm by the afternoon. Our high temperatures warm into the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

We get even warmer Friday afternoon as highs approach 80. However, we do bring back the chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Temperatures cool back down behind the front that moves through Friday. We'll also remain unsettled with a few showers possible. Highs through the weekend will be in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs on Monday will only reach the lower 50s.

