Cooler weather continues early this week

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT

A weak front will bring more clouds late this evening into tonight along with a few mountain showers. As temperatures drop, some snow will be possible deep into the mountains. Areas outside of the mountains will stay above freezing tonight thanks to the clouds with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

MONDAY

A reinforcing shot of cold air will bring highs back into the 50s for many Monday with a few 60s possible east of the Blue Ridge. Winds will be gusty at times under mostly sunny skies. Wind Advisories will be in place along the Blue Ridge where gusts may reach up to 45 mph.

TUESDAY

Another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Our highs will climb into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day. A slight chance of a shower west of the Blue Ridge. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK

The pattern finally breaks allowing for a steady warm-up back into the 70s and 80s. With moisture returning stray afternoon showers and storms will be back in the forecast. Models are still a bit uncertain on the overall pattern, but it does look more May-like.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.