CoreLife Eatery opens on Franklin Road in Roanoke

Roanoke has welcomed a new restaurant-- featuring some healthy meals on the menu. CoreLife Eatery on Franklin Road held its grand opening Thursday, January 30.

The restaurant has a focus on making healthy eating accessible in a fast-casual setting.

The grand opening continues until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

"Everybody really wants to be healthy and CoreLife makes it really delicious and fast. I think that it's something for the whole family, definitely something that everybody needs to come out and try," Pauline DiGiorgio, Company Ambassador for CoreLife Eatery, said.

This restaurant originated in Syracuse, New York and now has 61 locations, but this is the first in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.