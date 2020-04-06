"Coronavirus: A Community Conversation" will answer your questions

Life can seem overwhelming right now.

"Social distancing with the 6 feet, washing your hands, staying home," are just some of the guidelines, according to Karen McNew.

We know you're curious, and we are too.

"What is it, how does it spread, because we know that it's constantly spreading, recommendations are changing, so we're looking to our panel of physicians who are up to date on what's going on right now that we need to know about," said McNew.

Karen McNew works for Carilion and will moderate the hour-long town hall to answer the most questions. The ones submitted have been divvied up into sub-categories to help the panelists stay focused, and get the most accomplished.

That includes answering your questions like how the numbers are reported, what they mean, and what shows up on the VDH website, so we asked McNew if that would be discussed.

"So we will definitely be answering questions about testing, so who's being tested, what kind of tests do we have access to in our community, how long does it take to get results and then what are we doing with that information afterwards, so that's something we will be focused on," said McNew.

It's okay to feel overwhelmed, but being informed can help with those feelings, and that's what McNew wants to drive home during Monday night's community conversation.

"Health care providers are doing everything they can to protect our community, everything they can to prevent the spread of infection and what we should be doing is supporting those efforts by being responsible individuals," said McNew.

The show airs Monday 7-8 p.m. on WDBJ7 and several other TV and radio stations in the Roanoke area.

