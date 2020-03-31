Coronavirus affects city council nominating process in Roanoke

The coronavirus pandemic is now having an impact on the political process in western Virginia. The health emergency has forced a change in the way Roanoke City Democrats will choose their candidates for City Council.

They were planning for a firehouse primary that would have brought voters to the Berglund Center on May 2nd, but growing concerns about COVID-19, and additional restrictions on large groups required a change.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea has no Democratic opponents in his bid for re-election, so his nomination is set.

But with five candidates, including Robert Jeffrey Jr., Stephanie Moon, Luke Priddy, Peter Volosin and Trish White-Boyd vying for three seats on city council, the party has to narrow the field.

Party leaders say they had no choice but to make a change in the nominating process.

Beth Deel is Chair of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee.

"So we primarily wanted to do something that was the safest option, not safe as in controlling a vote, but safe as in keeping people safe in this crisis" she told WDBJ7.

They settled on a virtual convention, in which 70-plus committee members from seven districts across the city, will vote to decide the nomination.

"It's not an easy decision," Deel said. "I think that we're just in this moment in time, where everyone is sort of having to choose between a rock and a hard place to get things done. And this is another one of those things I guess."

The committee is still working out the details of the virtual convention, considering different platforms, and ensuring that committee members will be able to cast a secure and anonymous vote.

It's scheduled for May 2nd, the same date as the original firehouse primary.