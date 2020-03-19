Coronavirus causes last-minute changes to hometown weddings

Restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather at one time have put extreme last-minute stress on couples getting married this weekend.

Amy Robertson and Braxton Terry from Blacksburg have been planning their special day for a year now.

“We were going to get married at our church and have about 150 of our closest friends and family,” Robertson said.

Over the past few days, the governor has continued to limit the number of people that can gather in one space. Robertson and Terry started by asking some of their guests earlier this week if they would be willing to join virtually to watch the ceremony, but that didn’t last long. They’ve now had to cut their guest list from 150 to just 10 on Tuesday.

“Already the guest list is one of the hardest things to do in the wedding so to then ask people to not come is heartbreaking,” Terry said. “But then as you actually trim the list even shorter it becomes a little easier because it’s ‘well you can only have these people’ and it’s your parents and your bridal party, and then it’s just your parents.”

Fortunately, their guests have been very understanding through all of these last-minute changes. Robertson and Terry were also able to get most of their deposits back and to cancel their big plans, including the honeymoon trip to Costa Rica.

“Everyone’s been super nice and forgiving about the whole thing,” Terry said.

The seating chart for the wedding is still mapped out on their kitchen wall, but it’s something they hope to use again a little later down the road.

“Once we got past the grief aspect and figuring out what’s going to happen, we’ve just tried to make light of it and have fun and know that our community still loves us in the end,” Robertson said. “At the end of the day it’s just the two of us, so for us to have that moment together will still be really special.”

This way, many of the different decorations they’ve made and their marriage license can still say March 21, 2020.

The couple said they do plan to do everything all over again when they can get everyone back together. Saturday will be their test run. They said it’ll take the pressure off of the really big day and still give everyone in the bridal party a chance to wear their formal outfits they’ve already invested in.

The ceremony this weekend will include the couple, their parents, the maid of honor, best man, their pastor and photographer.

Robertson and Terry said this experience has taught them to hold on to what is good and to find humor during such a confusing and challenging time.

