Coronavirus concerns lead to cancellation of Roanoke fireworks show

The city of Roanoke has canceled the 2020 Independence Evening Fireworks Celebration.

The city says the cancellation is due to COVID-19 and guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, and as a precaution against the virus.

The goal is to have the event return in 2021.

Here is the full statement from the city:

Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the City of Roanoke has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Independence Evening Fireworks Celebration. By making this decision, Roanoke joins many other communities in the area that are cancelling events out of an abundance of caution. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the City’s goal has been to keep the community healthy and safe. The City is hopeful that 2021 will see a return of the fireworks celebration.

