Coronavirus could limit EMS services in the NRV

Hiring EMS providers has been put on a temporary hold because testing to get their certifications has been suspended.

This could have big repercussions, especially if someone is exposed to COVID-19 and volunteers with multiple agencies—something rather common in the New River Valley.

The most recent EMS class in the NRV was set to end on April 25, but that’s no longer the case, because the training that goes into becoming a provider requires interactions within that three to six foot safety radius.

EMS trainer and educator Nathaniel Davis said if they can’t add any more people to staffs and someone gets infected, it could truly impact the level of service possible.

“Neither of these testing situations is considered safe right now,” Davis said. “We have to figure out a way to modify our testing and modify our learning situations so that we can continue to put new employees into the market.”

At the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad they’ve increased their safety precautions when responding to calls by wearing gowns, goggles and the N-95 respirators.

“When you sign up for the rescue squad, you sign up knowing you will have to go above and beyond and that’s what our members have continued to do throughout this experience,” said Administrative Captain Kaitlin Gutenson.

Gutenson said even though students aren’t required to come back to campus, when they decide to volunteer with the rescue squad, they stick to that dedication.

“We don’t get to interact as much as we normally do [with the new changes], we’re not hanging out at the station as much so it’s definitely a social change for us but it’s for the better good in the end,” Gutenson said.

Davis worries even with the precautions it might not be enough if someone does get infected with coronavirus.

“In the EMS world, if a provider goes out for two weeks, it may impact three agencies or more,” Davis said.

That’s because many departments are volunteer-run in the NRV, and people are driven to help everyone.

“If these people begin to be pulled out of circulation, by quarantine or infection, there’s going to be a decrease of service in the area,” Davis said. “A single provider that goes down to quarantine in the EMS world is going to impact multiple communities, multiple departments. We can’t afford to lose anyone.”

But now that in person training required to get certified is suspended, it could be longer than expected to get more people on hand to help should someone get infected. Davis said he had to cancel his summer training because he needs to get his current program finished up.

“They’re going to become EMT’s, they’re going to become providers, we just don’t know when,” he said.

Gutenson said the majority of Virginia Tech’s volunteers only work with their agency.

“All of our members are pretty dedicated to running with Virginia Tech so if one person goes out it’s not going to be the end of the world,” she said.

Davis said we can all help to minimize any risk of infecting these dozens of volunteers in the New River Valley if we all do our part, keep our distance from each other and continue to follow national guidelines.

“These are people who have other jobs, these are people who don’t get paid to respond. They have trained and they have certified and they show up at your house when you or your loved one needs help,” Davis said. “They’re putting themselves at risk to help others.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.