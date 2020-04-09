Coronavirus death toll in VA now 109, 34 more than Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,042 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That's up from 3,645 reported Wednesday.

There are 109 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 75 Wednesday, and 685 people have been hospitalized. 33,026 people have been tested. VDH has not been providing numbers of people who have recovered, saying those numbers are not collected by various health agencies around the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Last week, Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who don't have to go out.

