Coronavirus forces local museums to close

The coronavirus has caused local museum directors to make some tough decisions. Starting Monday, several have closed in downtown Roanoke. But museum staff members are finding ways to keep the arts and culture alive over these next few weeks.

The Taubman Museum of Art announced it is closing its doors for the time being to help contain the coronavirus, but it will be creating virtual classes--so people can still get their arts and culture fix.

"We will still come alive as we virtually collaborate with our partners here in the galleries and be able to share through visual art," Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art, said.

Roanoke Public Libraries will be reading books for the museum's website, and Southwest Virginia Ballet and Opera Roanoke will be sharing online performances.

"Probably during the next months, we're going to want to feel connected to each other, so if we can offer something that's virtual, then that gives everybody the opportunity to tune in," Brooke Tolley, General Director of Opera Roanoke, said.

The Taubman isn't the only museum trying out virtual activities. Kids Square Children's Museum in the Center in the Square building is temporarily closing, but will be livestreaming on Facebook every Tuesday through Friday at 11 a.m.

"They're going to interact with me and they're going to help us find our staff that are hidden in our museum playing," Felicia Branham, Executive Director of Kids Square, said.

Families can also comment on the livestream to win creative kits the museum will deliver.

"We're in this together. Let's make our families more secure by bringing something a little more fun," Branham said.

Just a floor above, the Science Museum of Western Virginia has also decided to shut its doors.

"This is a whole community effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, it only works if we all work together," Koren Smith, Director of Marketing for the Science Museum of Western Virginia, said

The museum will use this month to plan for future events and summer camps.

